3-5 years in prison for Lincoln man who assaulted a Grand Island police officer, hospital staff

A Lincoln man who assaulted a Grand Island Police officer and a hospital worker as he resisted arrest in April has been sentenced to three to five years in jail.

On Dec. 15, Hall County District Court Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Seith Wiemers to three to five years for first-degree criminal attempt at assault on a peace officer. He also was sentenced to 24 to 30 months each for strangulation, third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, criminal attempt at escape and for criminal attempt at second-degree assault.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

Wiemers was given credit for 215 days on the strangulation offense, 208 days for the criminal attempt at second-degree assault and 250 days on the other crimes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The individuals were assaulted when Wiemers resisted arrest following a case of domestic assault on April 15.

GIPD reported Wiemers, now 28, resisted arrest both at 2208 Grand Island Ave., and at CHI Health St. Francis. Wiemers entered and remained in the residence on Grand Island Avenue where his former girlfriend lives. Before entering the residence, Wiemers threatened to assault the woman and attempted to steal her property.