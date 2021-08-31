45-year-old Grand Island man dies after struck by vehicle

Antonio Nicholas Antonio, a 45-year-old Grand Island man, was struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Eddy Street and died of his injuries later that night at CHI Health St. Francis.

The accident occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday at North Eddy and West Seventh Street.

Grand Island Police suspect the driver of the vehicle, Michelle Robinson, was under the influence of a prescription medication.

Robinson, 62, was driving north on Eddy when the accident occurred. Antonio was on foot. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering is not sure if the man was crossing or walking in the street.

Robinson remained on the scene after the accident and acknowledged that she hit the man unintentionally.

The accident occurred in the roadway, meaning that the vehicle did not leave the road.

A drug recognition expert, who conducted an evaluation of Robinson, found what was believed to be “significant impairment,” Duering said.

“The drugs that we suspect Robinson to have been under the influence of are prescription medications,” he said.