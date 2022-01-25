450 oxycodone pills, $15K cash, other drugs seized from Grand Island apartment

Arriving to assist with a potential overdose Sunday evening, Grand Island police found another man in an apartment in possession of more than 450 oxycodone pills, other drugs and more than $15,000 in cash.
Emergency personnel were called to 309 W. Hedde St. at 6:45 p.m. in regard to an unconscious male who possibly had overdosed. That man showed signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and was revived by paramedics.
“We went to assist the ambulance crew,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering, referring to the presence of police.
Officers observed marijuana in plain sight in the living room.
Both the ambulance crew and GIPD officers believed that the overdose appeared to be opioid-related.
“So that’s what they used to get a search warrant, to look further into the apartment,” Duering said.
During a search of the apartment and a resident of the apartment, Zakaria Hassan, officers found more than 450 blue pills bearing the inscription for oxycodone, three orange pills bearing the inscription for amphetamine, more than 25 grams (less than 1 ounce) of methamphetamine and more than eight ounces of marijuana, as well as the cash.
“That’s a lot of oxycodone tablets,” Duering said, adding that it was “a pretty good arrest, all in all.”
Drug packaging material found in the apartment included a vacuum sealer and plastic bags. Money bands, digital scales and pipes also were found.
The male who was unconscious was transported via ambulance. GIPD was able to talk to him later.
Hassan was never unconscious during the experience, Duering said.
Hassan, 29, was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone, meth and marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), possession of drug money, having no drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.