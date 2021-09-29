Alda man apprehended Tuesday morning

On Tuesday morning in Alda, Hall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James M. Timmerman, whom they had been seeking since late last week.

At about 8:20 a.m., deputies arrived at 7 Venus St. in Alda after receiving information that Timmerman was inside the residence. That information was correct.

Deputies were assisted by the Grand Island Police Department’s Tactical Response Team and members of the Nebraska State Patrol. Nearby residents were contacted and advised to vacate or move to the basement. After negotiations, Timmerman came out of the house and was arrested for his Hall County warrant.

There were no injuries to the officers or the suspect during his apprehension.

Timmerman allegedly assaulted a woman Sept. 23 and caused safety concerns at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Department said Timmerman pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened to shoot her at their home in Alda. Timmerman also allegedly physically assaulted the victim and stole items from her.

Timmerman then transported the victim to the hospital after she complained of an injury. He accompanied her into the hospital but left shortly afterward.