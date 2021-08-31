Alda man sentenced to 60 days for assaulting officers

David Rojo of Alda has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and placed on probation for assaulting law enforcement officers in December 2020.

Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel sentenced Rojo on June 18.

Rojo, 22, was found guilty of two charges of third-degree assault, as well as assaulting a public safety officer with bodily fluid and first-offense resisting arrest. All four offenses are Class I misdemeanors.

He was given 12 months probation and ordered to pay restitution of $1,748.03.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the police report, Grand Island Police officers responded to Pump & Pantry, 704 W. Second St., on Dec. 13 in regard to a man breaking into the business. Officers found Rojo near a broken window and covered with blood. The police report says that while in custody, Rojo kicked an officer, spit blood on an officer, shoved an officer into a door and pulled away multiple times. Rojo also stated he was going to assault an officer.

The court affidavit indicates several corrections officers were attempting to restrain Rojo to finish a pat search and continue the booking process when he spit bodily fluid at two officers. While Rojo was being placed in a chair, he again spat on one of the officers.