Alleged assault leads to 100 mph pursuit, arrest of Grand Island man
A domestic assault Tuesday morning escalated to a man fleeing law enforcement and using a child as a shield against officers, according to Grand Island Police Department media report.

Just after midnight, an alleged assault by Miguel Samaniego, 39, of Grand Island against the mother of his child was reported. The GIPD release states the assault occurred in the presence of the child. But by the time officers arrived, Samaniego fled with the child.

GIPD tried to stop Samaniego, but he fled and the pursuit was discontinued as the vehicle exited Grand Island eastbound on Highway 34.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers picked up the pursuit, and made contact with Samaniego after he lost control of his vehicle at the junction of Highway 34 and Highway 2. Troopers gave verbal commands to the driver of the Jeep, but Samaniego did not comply and began driving south on Highway 2, then east onto Interstate 80. The Jeep reached speeds up to 100 mph as it fled eastbound.

The vehicle exited I-80 at Aurora and traveled north into a residential area of Aurora. Aurora Police Officers then located the vehicle at a residence in Aurora. Troopers arrested Samaniego without further incident, and the child was returned to their mother in Grand Island.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Reporter

