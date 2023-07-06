An arrest warrant issued Monday, July 3, for Kelli Lepler remains active.

Lepler, 45, is facing 43 theft charges related to her business, Monument Advisors.

According to Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering, officers attempted to contact Lepler Wednesday at her residence. Lepler was not at the residence, Duering said.

Lepler has been under scrutiny for alleged maleficent business practices, accused of not delivering on paid monument orders.

Of the 43 theft charges are 36 felonies and seven misdemeanors. In court documents, Lepler’s earliest charge dates from Sept. 21, 2020 (theft by deception, more than $5,000, a Class 2A Felony). The most recent charge is from Feb. 9, 2023, also theft by deception, more than $5,000.