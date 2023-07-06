Grand Island Police Department officers served a search warrant in April at Monument Advisors in Grand Island. July 3 an arrest warrant was issued for Monument Advisors owner Kelli Lepler, the Grand Island businesswoman facing 43 charges of theft by deception.
An arrest warrant for Kelli Lepler, owner of Monument Advisors, remains active after its issuance Monday, July 3. Lepler is accused of not delivering on customer orders to the tune of more than $200,000.
Lepler, 45, is facing 43 theft charges related to her business, Monument Advisors.
According to Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering, officers attempted to contact Lepler Wednesday at her residence. Lepler was not at the residence, Duering said.
Lepler has been under scrutiny for alleged maleficent business practices, accused of not delivering on paid monument orders.
Of the 43 theft charges are 36 felonies and seven misdemeanors. In court documents, Lepler’s earliest charge dates from Sept. 21, 2020 (theft by deception, more than $5,000, a Class 2A Felony). The most recent charge is from Feb. 9, 2023, also theft by deception, more than $5,000.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Lepler. Attempts to reach the Hall County's Attorney Office for additional information weren't immediately successful.
