Arrests made after shots fired Monday in Grand Island

The Grand Island Police Department’s Tactical Response Team on Tuesday arrested Vincent Nagel in connection with gunshots that were fired Monday morning at the Island Inn Motel, 2311 S. Locust St.

The Tactical Response Team served a high-risk search warrant at 6 p.m. at 1404 John St., where Nagel was arrested.

Earlier in the week, Grand Island police reported that three or four gunshots were heard during an altercation at the motel at 10:25 a.m. Monday.

Police visited the home on John Street Tuesday after investigating Monday’s shooting.

Nagel, a 40-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police allege that Nagel fired a handgun at a 31-year-old man, narrowly missing him, and striking an occupied structure.

Also contacted and arrested during the serving of the warrant was 20-year-old Alex Cruz of Grand Island. He was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, involving a vehicle belonging to Nagel. That incident was reported on Monday.

In addition, Ryan Fuentes, a 32-year-old Kearney man, was arrested on numerous unrelated Hall County warrants.

“Portions of this investigation are still underway,” a GIPD news release said. “However we now work with the knowledge that the great work involved in this investigation and warrant service will result in a safer community while that happens.”