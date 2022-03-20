Arson charge filed against Grand Island woman in January fire

A Grand Island woman has been charged with arson for a Jan. 30 garage fire that initially was ruled an accident.

Amanda Cultice was charged Wednesday in Hall County Court with second-degree arson and criminal mischief totaling $5,000 or more in damages.

A detached garage at 1009 W. Louise St. was destroyed in the blaze, which also damaged the house at 1009 W. Louise and the adjacent house at 1017 W. Louise.

Cultice, 39, lives at 1009 W. Louise.

She will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. March 30 in Hall County Court.

The Grand Island Fire Department initially ruled that the fire was accidental. But GIFD later received a phone call saying the fire was set deliberately.

Division Chief Tim Hiemer said GIFD turned the tip over to the Grand Island Police Department.

“Our investigator did some followup and came up with enough to believe that that was indeed the case,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. “We have some physical evidence that Miss Cultice used lighter fluid or some similar accelerant to start the fire, which was the cause of the structure fire.”

There is video evidence as well as witness statements, Duering said.

Damage to the garage was estimated at $20,000. No one was injured in the fire.

The blaze damaged siding, nine windows, a fence, a hot tub and a rototiller at the 1017 W. Louise property. The homeowner estimated the damage at $40,000.

Firefighters initially concluded that sparks from a firepit started the garage on fire. The day after the fire, a GIFD battalion chief said the fire was caused by a “not fully extinguished recreational firepit.”

The house is owned by Marjun LLC. The home at 1017 W. Louise is owned by Mauricio Guardiola.

