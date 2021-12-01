Assaulting a pregnant teen has Grand Island woman serving jail time

Maria Carranza-Contreras of Grand Island, who assaulted a pregnant 17-year-old in her care on March 24, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Carranza-Contreras, 29, was sentenced Nov. 24 by Hall County District Judge Ryan Carson for third-degree assault of a pregnant woman.

She was given credit for 195 days served. After her release, she will have 18 months of post-release supervision.

At the time of the offense, Carranza-Contreras was the guardian of the 17-year-old. According to the Grand Island Police Department, Carranza-Contreras pulled the girl’s hair and rammed her head against a wall.

“It was reported that after her head struck a wall, the juvenile fell unconscious for a short period of time when Maria proceeded to kick her head and abdominal area,” the court affidavit says. “It was also reported Maria, while actively striking her, stated she was doing so in an attempt to end the life of the unborn child.”

The teenager had visible injuries and complained of sustained pain. She was taken to a hospital and checked out, according to GIPD.