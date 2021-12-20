 Skip to main content
Aurora man charged with felony sex trafficking in Buffalo County
KEARNEY — A Hamilton County man is charged with sex trafficking in Buffalo County.

Joshua J. Marchand, 31, of Aurora is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony sex trafficking a person 18 years old or older on May 5.

Court records detailing the case are sealed. In his motion asking that the documents be sealed Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton cited records outline the ongoing investigation.

Marchand was arrested on Dec. 3, and had been in custody at the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora. He was transported to Buffalo County Monday afternoon.

Records don’t indicate a hearing date.

Joshua J. Marchand

