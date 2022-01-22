Awareness: Grand Island group vigilant vs. human trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking (GI-ACT) has been vigilant as ever to prevent human trafficking and to help victims.
“Our mission is to coordinate efforts as community partners, educate and raise awareness about human trafficking,” said Sarah Griess, GI-ACT co-chair. “We are comprised of community volunteers, so any individual from the community can be involved. We have individuals from our educational systems. We have law enforcement individuals, we have individuals from a lot of our local nonprofits, we have mental health individuals, we have medical individuals.”
The diverse membership has plenty to do, Griess said. “There’s actually been a lot of (Grand Island area) cases that have come through the court system lately, specifically around human trafficking, and that involves labor trafficking and sex trafficking.”
Grand Island certainly is not immune. Based on 2018 data the Polaris project shows, Grand Island was among the top hotspots for human trafficking in Nebraska, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Maps like the hotline’s heat map can be eye-openers.
Griess said, “I think the tendency is to assume that it’s not happening here that it only happens at big events or in big cities. What we know is that it’s happening here in our community in Grand Island.”
Coalition members meet bimonthly to coordinate efforts to educate and raise awareness about human trafficking. Tuesday night “Social Media: Predators and Prey” was presented at the College Park Auditorium by a cybersecurity effort. It was geared toward older teens, parents and any adults involved with monitoring youth online activity.
The guest presenter pointed out that traffickers aren’t always obvious, Griess said. “Sometimes (victims) don’t even know but the recruitment is happening. That’s in gaming, that’s in social media, that’s in general chats.”
Being proactive is key, Griess said. “If you see something that seems suspicious, or that you’re concerned about, it doesn’t hurt to contact the police, and then they can go through their protocols and do the investigation. But say something, see something.”
Griess said presentations like Tuesday’s show the importance of individuals coming together to fight human trafficking. “There is a significant need for people to come together to form action, not only to help individuals who are already being trafficked, whether that’s labor trafficking, or sex trafficking, but also to implement prevention efforts, so that we can teach our young people how to be protected online, in relationships and in the community as a whole.”
According to Polaris, which operates the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2020 online human trafficking recruitment increased 22%. Other sources of recruitment – strip clubs, foster homes and schools – had significant decreases.
On Wednesday GI-ACT facilitated Red Sand Project action. Participants poured red sand into cracks in concrete sidewalks, the bright red representing bringing attention to those who “fall through the cracks.” Red Sand Project encourages participating red sand awareness efforts to post their projects on social media. Materials for the effort were provided to attendees of “Social Media: Predators and Prey” and were made available at some of GI-ACT partner organizations like YWCA, the Grand Island Crisis Center and Heartland United Way.
Efforts in Nebraska, like those of GI-ACT, have made a difference, statistics indicate. According to National Human Trafficking Hotline Data Report for Nebraska, the state is ranked 36th highest in the United States for substantive contacts to the hotline.
There were 62 human trafficking cases reported in Nebraska in 2019, according to Human Trafficking Hotline data.
Griess said, “I do think Nebraska has really done a good job of being purposeful, to address trafficking that’s happening in our states, and to not just sort of let it fall through the cracks. We have a really strong community that is very invested in anti-trafficking efforts.”
While there is much work to be done by individuals and organizations like GI-ACT, there has been progress and community-mindedness, Griess said. “I think that awareness shows in our community, and I think our organizations are working really, really hard to educate and bring awareness as well as really assisting survivors. That’s a strength of Grand Island.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.