Awareness: Grand Island group vigilant vs. human trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking (GI-ACT) has been vigilant as ever to prevent human trafficking and to help victims.

“Our mission is to coordinate efforts as community partners, educate and raise awareness about human trafficking,” said Sarah Griess, GI-ACT co-chair. “We are comprised of community volunteers, so any individual from the community can be involved. We have individuals from our educational systems. We have law enforcement individuals, we have individuals from a lot of our local nonprofits, we have mental health individuals, we have medical individuals.”

The diverse membership has plenty to do, Griess said. “There’s actually been a lot of (Grand Island area) cases that have come through the court system lately, specifically around human trafficking, and that involves labor trafficking and sex trafficking.”

Grand Island certainly is not immune. Based on 2018 data the Polaris project shows, Grand Island was among the top hotspots for human trafficking in Nebraska, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Maps like the hotline’s heat map can be eye-openers.