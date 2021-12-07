Blood trail leads Grand Island police to alleged suspect in hit and run

Brian Schleicher of Grand Island was arrested early Monday after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in which major damage was done both to his vehicle and a parked car.

The hit-and-run accident occurred at 1124 W. Third St. shortly after 1 a.m. Schleicher, 48, was driving a black Chevy Silverado. Driving away from the scene, Schleicher left a trail of fluid leaking from the Silverado.

“So our mobile bloodhounds did what they do. They just followed the fluid trail right to his driveway and contacted Schleicher there,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Schleicher, 48, was located at 606 N. Broadwell Ave. A trail of blood led officers from the parking lot to the residence.

The investigation revealed Schleicher got into an accident somewhere on Third Street, “and also mentioned to officers that he had been drinking at the bar until it closed,” said Monday’s GIPD media report.

Schleicher received minor injuries in the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}