Blood trail leads Grand Island police to alleged suspect in hit and run

Brian Schleicher of Grand Island was arrested early Monday after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in which major damage was done both to his vehicle and a parked car.
The hit-and-run accident occurred at 1124 W. Third St. shortly after 1 a.m. Schleicher, 48, was driving a black Chevy Silverado. Driving away from the scene, Schleicher left a trail of fluid leaking from the Silverado.
“So our mobile bloodhounds did what they do. They just followed the fluid trail right to his driveway and contacted Schleicher there,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
Schleicher, 48, was located at 606 N. Broadwell Ave. A trail of blood led officers from the parking lot to the residence.
The investigation revealed Schleicher got into an accident somewhere on Third Street, “and also mentioned to officers that he had been drinking at the bar until it closed,” said Monday’s GIPD media report.
Schleicher received minor injuries in the incident.
Schleicher’s vehicle allegedly primarily struck one car parked on West Third Street, pushing it into a second vehicle. The first car, a silver Hyundai Elantra, received so much damage that it can no longer be identified by its model type, Duering said.
The car was towed. “We couldn’t leave it in the road. It was in bad condition,” Duering said.
The Silverado was also left “in pretty bad shape,” Duering said. Its heavy front end damage was consistent with the damage to the other cars.
GIPD believe that no one was inside the two parked vehicles.
Schleicher was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
GIPD has not yet been able to locate the owner of the Elantra.
They know the name of the person who owns the vehicle, which has out-of-state plates. But GIPD officers haven’t had any luck finding the owner.