Broken Bow man guilty of murdering stepmother

A Custer County jury on Friday found Trenton Esch of Broken Bow guilty of all three charges against him, including first-degree murder.

The jury found that Esch, 45, shot and killed his 62-year-old stepmother, Crystal Esch, in rural Custer County on July 11, 2020.

In addition to first-degree murder, Esch was found guilty of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense.

Crystal Esch was found dead at 80451 Round Valley Road, which is north of Broken Bow. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Esch fled to his residence at 208 S. N St. in Broken Bow. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol’s Bravo SWAT team responded to the scene. Esch left the residence voluntarily after a brief standoff. He was taken to the Dawson County Jail at Lexington.

Crystal Esch had obtained at least three protection orders against her stepson.

The trial began Monday, June 14. The case went to the jury at 12:02 p.m. Friday. The jury returned with its verdict at 2:39 p.m., said Amy Oxford, Custer County’s Clerk of District Court.

District Court Judge Karin Noakes will sentence Esch at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Guinan and Zachary Blackman. Esch was represented by James Martin Davis of Omaha.

