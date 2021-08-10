Bryan Reimers arrested in backyard after traveling at high rate of speed

Grand Island Police arrested Bryan Reimers of Grand Island in a backyard Friday evening after Reimers allegedly tried to elude police at a high rate of speed on Harrison Street.

The incident began when Reimers allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Division Street and Broadwell Avenue at about 6:50 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle turned north onto Broadwell, where the driver failed to signal a lane change and a west turn onto Second Street.

Police initiated a traffic stop at Second and Harrison streets. The vehicle almost came to a stop and then took off at a high rate of speed south on Harrison, a residential area, according to GIPD’s media report. At that point, the traffic stop was terminated.

The vehicle later was located in the backyard of 2110 W. Division St. Police have not been able to find any connection between Reimers, 56, and that residence.

GIPD reports that Reimers admitted to driving the vehicle. He was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, a stop sign violation and failure to signal within 100 feet.