Chapman man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault

CENTRAL CITY — Terry Reilly of Chapman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Merrick County District Judge Rachel Daugherty sentenced Reilly on Sept. 13. Reilly, 51, pleaded no contest.

He was given credit for 342 days already served.

Reilly must register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime parole supervision.

The crime, involving a 14-year-old Chapman girl, was committed between June 1 and July 30, 2020.

Assuming Reilly loses no good time, he will serve 17 and a half years, minus credit for time served.

Reilly originally was charged with two counts of committing first-degree sexual assault, which is a Class 1B felony. One of the counts was dropped.