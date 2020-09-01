Charges dismissed in Grand Island Uber driver incident

All charges have been dismissed against a Grand Island Uber driver who was accused in July 2019 of making sexual comments and attempting to sexually assault a 34-year-old female passenger.
The charges against Mughid Belil, 33, were completely dismissed without prejudice in Hall County District Court in August.
After Belil was arrested, “the investigation into this incident continued and ultimately, we were able to discover that there was a lot more to this incident than what was originally reported to law enforcement,” wrote his attorney, Jon Hendricks of Grand Island.
According to state statute, “Notice is hereby given that the sealing of these records means: Effective immediately, the records are not part of the public record and shall not be disseminated to persons other than criminal justice agencies ...”
