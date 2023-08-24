Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Central City Police Department, arrested a Central City man Monday after a child exploitation investigation.
Evan Burkhardt, 21, was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
On July 10, the State Patrol performed a search warrant at the residence of 1129 17th Ave. in Central City. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.
Burkhardt was located at a different residence in Central City on Monday.
The investigation remains ongoing.
As of Tuesday, Burkhardt was lodged in the Merrick County Jail.