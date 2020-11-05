Defendant who was tracked down in Florida sentenced to 18 months

Joshua Lytle of Grand Island, who was arrested in Florida in August after failing to appear July 16 at the Hall County Courthouse, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Hall County District Court Judge Mark Young sentenced Lytle on Oct. 15.

Lytle, 27, was given credit for 82 days already served. Young also revoked his post-release supervision.

Lytle was sentenced June 9 to one year in jail for aiding and abetting a Class IIIA felony. That charge stemmed from his involvement in a conspiracy to murder Jennifer Swartz of Grand Island in November and December of 2019.

Grand Island Police say that Matthew Stephens of St. Paul made plans to kill Swartz, who is his ex-wife.

Lytle was arrested in Key West, Fla., on a felony warrant by Key West Police and the U.S. Marshals Service. A warrant for Lytle’s arrest was issued July 16 in Hall County.

He served 170 days awaiting sentencing. Because of good time, his sentence was cut in half. So with the 170 days credit, he had to serve less than two weeks after the sentencing.

The warrant was issued after Lytle failed to make a Hall County District Court appearance on July 16. That appearance was part of his post-release supervision.