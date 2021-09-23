Dispute reported in parking lot of Grand Island Regional Medical Center

Law enforcement officers investigated a report of a man who was possibly armed in the parking lot of Grand Island Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly took place between a man and a woman, but it hasn’t been verified, Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said.

It was Conrad’s understanding that a woman came into the hospital and said there was “a subject out in the parking lot that was armed. That subject was never located,” he said.

As of 5 p.m., it hadn’t been verified “that there was an armed subject in the parking lot,” he said.

Deputies were searching for the man.

“We have people out working the case right now,” Conrad said.

Grand Island Police did the initial investigation and then turned over the case to the Sheriff’s Department.

The dispute may have stemmed from “something that took place out in the county,” he said.

Lt. Dean Kottwitz of the Grand Island Police Department said no shots were fired.

Grand Island Regional Medical Center may have gone into lockdown because of the report, Conrad said.