 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dispute reported in parking lot of Grand Island Regional Medical Center
0 comments

Dispute reported in parking lot of Grand Island Regional Medical Center

{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement officers investigated a report of a man who was possibly armed in the parking lot of Grand Island Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly took place between a man and a woman, but it hasn’t been verified, Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said.

It was Conrad’s understanding that a woman came into the hospital and said there was “a subject out in the parking lot that was armed. That subject was never located,” he said.

As of 5 p.m., it hadn’t been verified “that there was an armed subject in the parking lot,” he said.

Deputies were searching for the man.

“We have people out working the case right now,” Conrad said.

Grand Island Police did the initial investigation and then turned over the case to the Sheriff’s Department.

The dispute may have stemmed from “something that took place out in the county,” he said.

Lt. Dean Kottwitz of the Grand Island Police Department said no shots were fired.

Grand Island Regional Medical Center may have gone into lockdown because of the report, Conrad said.

It’s possible that at least one area school also locked its doors.

But as of late Thursday, it still wasn’t clear if a crime had been committed, Conrad said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Boosters for Older, More Vulnerable Americans

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts