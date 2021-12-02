 Skip to main content
Ericson man arrested for shoplifitng for the 8th time
Ericson man arrested for shoplifitng for the 8th time

Following a report of shoplifting Tuesday at Walmart North, Jonathan Christensen, 32, of Ericson was arrested on shoplifting charges for the eighth time.

Grand Island Police arrived at the store at 7:55 p.m. in response to a shoplifting report. Police learned that Christy Rasmussen had driven Christensen to the store and attempted to pick him up. She was found to have two prior convictions for shoplifting.

Christensen, 32, was contacted later and, according to Grand Island police, admitted to have taken items from Walmart. He has seven prior shoplifting convictions.

During a search of Christensen’s personal items, police say a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were located.

Rasmussen was cited for attempt of a Class IV felony. Christensen was arrested for theft by shoplifting, eighth offense; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

