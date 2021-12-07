Evidence lacking in alleged Friday stabbing in Grand Island

Grand Island Police are not certain that a stabbing reported Friday morning occurred in the manner in which it was reported.
A 40-year-old female told GIPD she was stabbed in the abdomen by an unknown person at 514 S. Elm St. shortly after 11 a.m.
The case is currently considered open but not workable, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.
“We have some evidence that would seem to indicate that there was not a second person involved in an altercation. But I don’t know if the evidence will ever be to the point of being conclusive,” Duering said.
