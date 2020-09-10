Ex-CFO of State Fair charged with theft

Kopke, who is not in custody, promised law enforcement that he would appear at the arraignment and made good on his promise, Kalemkiarian said.

“If he were going to flee, it would have been a long time ago,” he told Corey.

The judge released Kopke on recognizance, but directed the defendant to be fingerprinted at Hall County Jail and ordered him not to seek a passport.

Corey scheduled Kopke’s preliminary hearing for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

In July, the Nebraska state auditor detailed multiple “possible concerns” with State Fair finances in a letter sent to the Nebraska State Fair Board.

While stating that a preliminary review did not indicate a need for a separate audit, the state auditor’s office noted “certain internal control issues.”

Of particular concern, the letter said, were two State Fair checks totaling $149,415.60 made to RKBB Enterprises LLC in 2019 and several charges made with State Fair credit cards.

RKBB Enterprises was incorporated by Kopke in May 2019 shortly before the two checks were issued to the company.