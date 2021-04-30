Fast-moving motorist arrested near Wood River

The Nebraska State Patrol deployed stop sticks to apprehend an Omaha woman who was allegedly traveling more than 120 mph on Interstate 80 Wednesday night.

Diane Hansen, 66, was arrested after a pursuit that lasted approximately 23 minutes.

At about 8:30 p.m., the State Patrol received a report of a dangerous driver traveling westbound on I-80 near York. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle and observed it driving down the middle of both lanes of the westbound interstate, with its hazard lights activated. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph.

Another trooper successfully deployed the stop sticks near Wood River, which eventually brought the vehicle to a stop near mile marker 293. Hansen failed to cooperate with troopers’ commands to get out of the vehicle, the State Patrol says. Troopers were eventually able to get the woman out of the vehicle and place her in custody.

Hansen was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer and numerous traffic violations. As of Thursday, she was lodged in the Hall County Jail.