Former State Fair finance officer Patrick Kopke doesn’t want jury trial; plea agreement possible

The attorney for former Nebraska State Fair finance officer Patrick Kopke told a judge Thursday that his client does not want a jury trial.
At a pretrial conference, Justin Kalemkiarian asked Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler to schedule a bench trial for Kopke. Kalemkiarian said the bench trial could be scheduled down the road.
No formal agreement has yet been reached. “But we are considering entering a plea,” said the Lincoln attorney.
Kopke waived his right to a jury trial and a speedy trial. He did not speak at Thursday’s hearing.
Kalemkiarian and prosecutor Gail VerMaas said two days would be required for a bench trial. In response to a question from Butler, VerMaas said six witnesses are scheduled, and their testimony will be lengthy.
No bench trial was set.
Instead, Butler scheduled another pretrial hearing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10. That conference will be conducted via telephone.
Kopke has pleaded not guilty to three charges of theft by unlawful taking, each totaling $5,000 or more. The alleged crimes were committed in 2019. The offense is a Class IIIA felony.
Kopke resigned from his job as the fair’s chief of finance and administration in November 2019. A state audit concluded that a company he created was paid nearly $150,000 in Nebraska State Fair funds and there were no invoices proving the company had done any work for the fair.