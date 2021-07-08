Former State Fair finance officer Patrick Kopke doesn’t want jury trial; plea agreement possible

The attorney for former Nebraska State Fair finance officer Patrick Kopke told a judge Thursday that his client does not want a jury trial.

At a pretrial conference, Justin Kalemkiarian asked Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler to schedule a bench trial for Kopke. Kalemkiarian said the bench trial could be scheduled down the road.

No formal agreement has yet been reached. “But we are considering entering a plea,” said the Lincoln attorney.

Kopke waived his right to a jury trial and a speedy trial. He did not speak at Thursday’s hearing.

Kalemkiarian and prosecutor Gail VerMaas said two days would be required for a bench trial. In response to a question from Butler, VerMaas said six witnesses are scheduled, and their testimony will be lengthy.

No bench trial was set.

Instead, Butler scheduled another pretrial hearing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10. That conference will be conducted via telephone.

Kopke has pleaded not guilty to three charges of theft by unlawful taking, each totaling $5,000 or more. The alleged crimes were committed in 2019. The offense is a Class IIIA felony.