Former State Fair finance officer Patrick Kopke doesn’t want jury trial; plea agreement possible
Former State Fair finance officer Patrick Kopke doesn't want jury trial; plea agreement possible

Patrick Kopke

Former Nebraska State Fair Chief Financial Officer Patrick Kopke appeared in Hall County Court Wednesday afternoon to face three theft charges. The identity of the woman in the photo is not known. (Independent/Jeff Bahr)

 Jeff Bahr

The attorney for former Nebraska State Fair finance officer Patrick Kopke told a judge Thursday that his client does not want a jury trial.

At a pretrial conference, Justin Kalemkiarian asked Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler to schedule a bench trial for Kopke. Kalemkiarian said the bench trial could be scheduled down the road.

No formal agreement has yet been reached. “But we are considering entering a plea,” said the Lincoln attorney.

Kopke waived his right to a jury trial and a speedy trial. He did not speak at Thursday’s hearing.

Kalemkiarian and prosecutor Gail VerMaas said two days would be required for a bench trial. In response to a question from Butler, VerMaas said six witnesses are scheduled, and their testimony will be lengthy.

No bench trial was set.

Instead, Butler scheduled another pretrial hearing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10. That conference will be conducted via telephone.

Kopke has pleaded not guilty to three charges of theft by unlawful taking, each totaling $5,000 or more. The alleged crimes were committed in 2019. The offense is a Class IIIA felony.

Kopke resigned from his job as the fair’s chief of finance and administration in November 2019. A state audit concluded that a company he created was paid nearly $150,000 in Nebraska State Fair funds and there were no invoices proving the company had done any work for the fair.

Kopke, 30, lives in Hastings.

VerMaas and fellow prosecutor Zachary Blackman work in the Nebraska attorney general’s office.

