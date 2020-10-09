Four arrested following shooting, stabbing

Four people were arrested following four related stabbing and shooting incidents Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Grand Island Police Department, at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an area near the intersection of First and Clark streets. GIPD said a 29-year-old female reported being assaulted by a 21-year-old suspect who was known to the victim after being flagged down by a vehicle the suspect was in that was following her.
Later that night, between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m., Fadumo Nur, 29, and Abdifatah Nur, 21, reported being assaulted at 415 S. Cherry St. Abdifatah Nur was allegedly cut and stabbed with a knife while being assaulted by a group of suspects, police said.
Fadumo Nur was struck with a baseball bat, causing serious injury to her hand. Both victims were treated at CHI Health St. Francis and released.
Shafi Mohamed, 22, of Grand Island was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
At 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an assault at 212 N. Oak St. Mohamed was shot in the leg, treated at CHI Health St. Francis and released from the hospital prior to his arrest.
A second victim, Abdiquani Egeh, 24, of Grand Island, reported being assaulted by several suspects. The third victim, Deeqa Aden, reported being punched in the face and threatened with a weapon.
Abdikadir Abdi, 30, of Grand Island, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats. Abdifatah Nur, of Grand Island, was arrested for aiding and abetting a first-degree assault, and third-degree assault.
Omer Yusuf, 26, homeless, but from Grand Island, also was arrested for aiding and abetting a first-degree assault and third-degree assault.
“The assault is what started it,” said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott in a phone interview. “They then went and got retaliation in the stabbing incident. After the stabbing incident happened, they didn’t bother calling us. They went and got other people involved. That is when the shooting incident happened.
“After the shooting incident happened, they all fled and our victim from the stabbing (Abdikadir Abdi) and associated victim No. 2 (Fadumo Nur) went back to the house and then called us to report the stabbing that occurred before the shooting.”
At noon Wednesday, according to the GIPD media sheet, the GIPD Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Tactical Response Team, executed a search warrant at 611 S. Yund St. as part of the investigation into the earlier incidents.
During the execution of the warrant, Abdi was found to have a loaded firearm in his waistband. GIPD said the firearm was defaced and also was found to have been stolen out of Hastings.
During the search of Abdi’s room, a small amount of marijuana was located along with methamphetamine, a digital scale and plastic bags, which police say is indicative of drug distribution. A criminal records check showed that he is a convicted felon out of Minnesota.
Abdi was arrested on additional charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with the intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
