Four arrested following shooting, stabbing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Abdikadir Abdi, 30, of Grand Island, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats. Abdifatah Nur, of Grand Island, was arrested for aiding and abetting a first-degree assault, and third-degree assault.

Omer Yusuf, 26, homeless, but from Grand Island, also was arrested for aiding and abetting a first-degree assault and third-degree assault.

“The assault is what started it,” said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott in a phone interview. “They then went and got retaliation in the stabbing incident. After the stabbing incident happened, they didn’t bother calling us. They went and got other people involved. That is when the shooting incident happened.

“After the shooting incident happened, they all fled and our victim from the stabbing (Abdikadir Abdi) and associated victim No. 2 (Fadumo Nur) went back to the house and then called us to report the stabbing that occurred before the shooting.”

At noon Wednesday, according to the GIPD media sheet, the GIPD Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Tactical Response Team, executed a search warrant at 611 S. Yund St. as part of the investigation into the earlier incidents.