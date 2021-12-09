Four Hall County businesses accused of selling alcohol to a minor in liquor compliance checks

Of the 32 Hall County businesses checked by the Nebraska State Patrol for alcohol compliance on Dec. 3, 28 of the license holders passed.

The alcohol inspections were conducted at restaurants, grocery stores, bars and convenience stores.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four of the businesses allegedly sold alcohol to a minor, for a non-compliance rate of 13%, said a NSP news release. Only one of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID

The four businesses that failed the test were Bosselman Travel Center, 3335 W. Wood River Road; Hunan Chinese Restaurant, 2249 N. Webb Road; Prairie Pride Brewing Co., 115 E. S. Front St., and Azteca Market, 103 W. Third St.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor, and those citations are forwarded to the Hall County Attorney for possible prosecution.

The compliance checks were made possible thanks in part to a grant of $1,416 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.