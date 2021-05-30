G.I. man sentenced for distribution of meth

LINCOLN — Jesus Montanez-Gomez of Grand Island was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln for distribution of methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Montanez-Gomez, 32, to 60 months in federal prison. Following the prison term, Montanez-Gomez will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In September 2019, Montanez-Gomez sold a confidential informant at least 12 grams of pure methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.