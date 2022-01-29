GIPD: Teenagers belligerent, combative during traffic stop

The teenage occupants of a vehicle were belligerent and refused to obey commands when stopped by Grand Island Police early Friday morning, according to GIPD.
The car contained two 18-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old. It was stopped in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street at about 2:35 a.m.
Police had heard reports of possible drug activity in the area of Seventh and Geddes streets, said Capt. Jim Duering. An officer ran the license plate number of the car with five occupants, and learned it was registered to a person from the other side of town.
When the officer followed the vehicle, it made quick turns in an effort to evade the patrol unit, Duering said.
When the car was stopped, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, GIPD reported. A search of the vehicle turned up alcohol, vape products and drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kayden Esch, 18, of Hastings. One of the backseat passengers was Nyabora Tut, 18, of Grand Island. The other occupants were two 16-year-olds (one male and one female) and a 15-year-old female.
Tut and the 16-year-old female refused to obey officers’ directives to exit the vehicle. The 16-year-old female, who was particularly combative, kicked and hit officers and resisted their attempts to place her in custody, according to a GIPD report. The 16-year-old male allegedly wrapped his arms around Tut to prevent officers from detaining her.
All five of the occupants had issues with authority, Duering said. “They assaulted everyone they could get their hands on,” he said.
Six GIPD officers wound up on the scene.
At the Hall County Jail, contraband was allegedly found concealed in Tut’s underclothing. While waiting for juvenile probation, the 16-year-old female assaulted and spit on officers. cited
Esch was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and being a minor in possession of tobacco.
Tut was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction, tampering with evidence and being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco.
The 16-year-old female was cited for five counts of assault on an officer, attempted assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstruction and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
The 15-year-old female was cited for being a minor in possession of tobacco.
The 16-year-old male was cited for obstruction and being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco.
Duering pointed out that all five occupants are school age. In another case, a17-year-old male was cited for shoplifting just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Walmart North.
“That’s a concerning trend if that’s where four-day school weeks are going to lead us,” Duering said.