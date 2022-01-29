GIPD: Teenagers belligerent, combative during traffic stop

The teenage occupants of a vehicle were belligerent and refused to obey commands when stopped by Grand Island Police early Friday morning, according to GIPD.

The car contained two 18-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old. It was stopped in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street at about 2:35 a.m.

Police had heard reports of possible drug activity in the area of Seventh and Geddes streets, said Capt. Jim Duering. An officer ran the license plate number of the car with five occupants, and learned it was registered to a person from the other side of town.

When the officer followed the vehicle, it made quick turns in an effort to evade the patrol unit, Duering said.

When the car was stopped, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, GIPD reported. A search of the vehicle turned up alcohol, vape products and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kayden Esch, 18, of Hastings. One of the backseat passengers was Nyabora Tut, 18, of Grand Island. The other occupants were two 16-year-olds (one male and one female) and a 15-year-old female.