Bryan McQuay of Alma has been appointed by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as a county court judge in the Ninth Judicial District, which consists of Hall and Buffalo counties.

Pillen announced the appointment Tuesday. The judge will be based in Grand Island.

McQuay and Matthew Boyle of Grand Island were the two nominees sent to Pillen for his consideration. They were chosen by the Judicial Nominating Commission July 7 in Grand Island.

McQuay has actively practiced law in rural Nebraska for 24 years. He has served as a county attorney in Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties and operates the private practice of Person & McQuay in Alma. McQuay’s legal experience covers a variety of areas including juvenile issues, criminal and civil law, real estate and personal injury. He has served as a special prosecutor in Adams, Buffalo, Franklin, Furnas, Phelps and Webster counties.

McQuay, a Panhandle native, graduated from Leyton High School in Dalton.

He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He earned his law degree at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

McQuay and Boyle were among six attorneys who applied for the position and stated their cases before the commission at the Hall County Courthouse.

The new county court judge, the fifth in the Ninth Judicial District, will begin work Sept. 1. The position was created largely in response to a rise in juvenile crime.