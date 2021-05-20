Grand Island 16-year-old allegedly sells marijuana on social media

A 16-year-old Grand Island boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he was selling marijuana on social media.

Police contacted the youth at the Juvenile Probation Office after probation officers found a controlled substance in his vehicle. An investigation determined that he was actively selling marijuana online, and he had money in his possession from drug sales.

The teenager was taken into custody and transported to the Law Enforcement Center. A probation officer conducted a juvenile intake evaluation and he was transported to a secure juvenile detention facility. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of money used to facilitate a drug transaction.