 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island 16-year-old allegedly sells marijuana on social media
0 comments

Grand Island 16-year-old allegedly sells marijuana on social media

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old Grand Island boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he was selling marijuana on social media.

Police contacted the youth at the Juvenile Probation Office after probation officers found a controlled substance in his vehicle. An investigation determined that he was actively selling marijuana online, and he had money in his possession from drug sales.

The teenager was taken into custody and transported to the Law Enforcement Center. A probation officer conducted a juvenile intake evaluation and he was transported to a secure juvenile detention facility. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of money used to facilitate a drug transaction.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Blooming on The Bricks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts