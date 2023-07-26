Kelli Lepler, a Grand Island business owner facing theft charges, is at the Hall County Jail now after extradition.

Lepler waived extradition in Missouri court on Friday.

Lepler faces 43 theft charges involving her Grand Island business, Monument Advisors. She was arrested on July 13 in Wentzville, Missouri.

Of the 43 theft charges, 36 are felonies and seven are misdemeanors. In Nebraska court documents, Lepler’s earliest charge dates from Sept. 21, 2020 (theft by deception, more than $5,000, a class 2A felony). The most recent charge is from Feb. 9, 2023, also theft by deception, more than $5,000.

After an investigation, the Grand Island Police Department turned the case over to the Hall County Attorney’s Office in early June.