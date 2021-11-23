Grand Island man accused of sending picture of his genitals to girl

Gerardo Guardiola, a 26-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested Friday after he allegedly sent a 16-year-old female a photo of his genitals.
After Guardiola sent the photo to the juvenile, “he continuously induced her to send him explicit photos of her private areas and also offered to buy nude photos of her,” according to Monday’s media report from the Grand Island Police Department.
He was arrested for felony attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and a misdemeanor charge involving obscene material.
