 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island man accused of sending picture of his genitals to girl
0 comments
top story

Grand Island man accused of sending picture of his genitals to girl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gerardo Guardiola, a 26-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested Friday after he allegedly sent a 16-year-old female a photo of his genitals.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After Guardiola sent the photo to the juvenile, “he continuously induced her to send him explicit photos of her private areas and also offered to buy nude photos of her,” according to Monday’s media report from the Grand Island Police Department.

He was arrested for felony attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and a misdemeanor charge involving obscene material.

Gerardo Guardiola

Gerardo Guardiola
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts