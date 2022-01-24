Grand Island man accused of setting his brother on fire

A man allegedly set his brother on fire Friday afternoon in Grand Island.
Alan Hemmelman, 63, reported being lit on fire after being sprayed with starter fluid by his 56-year-old brother, Todd.
The assault occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at 2418 Kruse Ave. Todd Hemmelman was arrested for first-degree assault.
A CHI Health St. Francis spokesman said the victim was treated for his injuries and released.
