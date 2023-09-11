Jason Lemburg of Grand Island was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a black male, threatened to kill him and told him to go back to his home country.
Police responded to Ryder Park at about 11:15 a.m. in regard to a white male assaulting a black male.
Lemburg, 46, allegedly kicked the 24-year-old male multiple times. A witness told police the suspect told the man to go back to his home country. The witness said Lemburg threatened to kill the man.
The victim's injuries were minor, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
Lemburg was arrested for third-degree assault and making terroristic threats. The charges are elevated to hate crimes because of the comments Lemburg reportedly made.
When a hate crime is alleged, "it reclassifies the original offense," Duering said. Third-degree assault, which is normally a Class 1 misdemeanor, becomes a Class 4 felony.
People are also reading…
Terroristic threats, normally a Class 3A felony, is elevated to a Class 2 felony.