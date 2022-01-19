Grand Island man allegedly had 2 ounces of meth in his vehicle

Seth Hansen, a 28-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested Friday allegedly in possession of 55.9 grams of methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A driver, later identified as Hansen, was stopped shortly before 7 p.m. at 319 S. Walnut St. after Grand Island Police say he had made an improper turn. In ordering him out of the vehicle, police say he refused multiple lawful commands.

Hansen eventually exited the vehicle and was placed in custody.

Inside the vehicle, drug paraphernalia, a grinder, and marijuana were located, according to GIPD.

A further search of the vehicle turned up 55.9 grams (2 ounces) of meth, additional marijuana (totaling 22.1 grams, less than 1 ounce) and additional paraphernalia (a glass pipe, digital scale and baggies).

Hansen was found to have $734 on his person and did not have a drug tax stamp for the marijuana or meth, according to the GIPD report.

He also showed gross impairment through a standardized field sobriety test and a drug recognition evaluation.

He was arrested for making an improper turn, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, obstruction, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug money, having no drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.