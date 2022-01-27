Grand Island man arrested after crash, fleeing police early Wednesday

A Grand Island man who fled on foot after allegedly crashing into a parked car was apprehended by Grand Island Police early Wednesday morning.
Matthew Stout, 30, of Grand Island drove into the car on the 1100 block of South Eddy Street at about 1:30 a.m.
The incident began when a GIPD officer, seeing a moving vehicle near Second and Lincoln streets, checked the license plate number and found that the plate had been stolen.
The officer caught up with the vehicle and turned on his overhead lights at South Clark and West Koenig streets to stop the car. But the vehicle fled away at a high rate of speed, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.
The fact that the suspect was driving in a “willfully reckless manner” led to the accident, according to the GIPD Wednesday media report.
The officer let the suspect go in the interest of public safety, and because a stolen license plate is not a violent crime. The police officer lost sight of the suspect but continued to patrol the area.
The officer found the unoccupied crashed car on South Eddy, and patrolled the area looking for someone on foot.
At that point, police received a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of South Kimball Street. That person turned out to be Stout, according to GIPD.
He was apprehended after running from officers through backyards and over fences.
Police arrested Stout for the stolen license plate and for obstructing a peace officer.
He was transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center for treatment. At the hospital, officers say, they discovered about a gram of suspected methamphetamine in the gloves he was wearing.
Stout was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, flight to avoid arrest, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamines.