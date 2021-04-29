Grand Island man charged with 27 counts of cruelty to livestock

Grant Edwardson of Grand Island was charged with 27 counts of cruelty to livestock after Hall County deputies say they found deceased and malnourished livestock following a March 5 barn fire at 4078 W. Wildwood Drive.

A veterinarian allegedly found 21 dead bovine animals and six living bovine. The vet, Dr. Kendal Smith-Gomez of Hastings, reported 10 cows and seven calves dead in a row on top of one another. The animals had been placed in this arrangement after death, according to the court affidavit.

At a Wednesday arraignment, Edwardson, 41, was charged with 24 counts of abandonment or cruel neglect of livestock leading to injury or death, which is a Class IV felony. He was also charged with three misdemeanor offenses of abandoning or cruelly neglecting livestock.

Hall County Deputy Melissa Kier was one of the officers who responded to the fire. According to the affidavit, Kier observed a row of dead cattle in a pen, not directly next to the barn, with drag marks showing the cattle had been moved to that location. In a pen next to the barn, Kier observed a cattle shelter with dead cattle in three stalls and another dead cow in the middle of the pen under a wooden panel.

After being called by deputies, Animal Control Officers Morgan Mohr and Jessie Romero reported to the scene.