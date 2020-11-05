Grand Island man convicted Tuesday of human trafficking

Hall County District Court Judge Mark Young on Tuesday found Mohamuud Gurre guilty of human trafficking, a Class II felony, after a two-day bench trial.

Gurre, 31, lives in Grand Island. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 9. He faces up to 50 years imprisonment.

The guilty verdict followed a nearly three-year human trafficking investigation by the Grand Island Police Department. The crime occurred between Dec. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019.

On May 19, 2020, Grand Island police investigators arrested Gurre for human trafficking and the Hall County attorney’s office successfully prosecuted the case, culminating in the guilty verdict.

“Human trafficking is happening here,” said Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Hinrichs in a press release. “This case demonstrates human trafficking is a problem right here in the rural Midwest. This case shows trafficking victims have the power to come forward, seek justice and have their voices heard.”

If you are a victim of human trafficking, or have any information related to a human trafficking case, call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.