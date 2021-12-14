Grand Island man gets jail time for his role in May attack

Abraham Gonzalez has been sentenced to 60 days in jail in connection with an assault of an 18-year-old in Grand Island on May 30.

Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel sentenced Gonzalez on Friday for 60 days each for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, which is a Class I misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time.

A charge of felony robbery was dismissed.

How much credit Gonzalez gets for days served will be determined by the Hall County Department of Corrections. Work release could be approved after review of an application through the corrections department.

Gonzalez, 21, was one of five males who assaulted an 18-year-old Grand Island man on May 30 and robbed him of $40 in an alleyway near South Eddy Street and West Fonner Park Road, in the area behind Long John Silver’s. The victim, Kaleb Kelly, reported being robbed of his cash, phone and car.

Kelly, who sustained visible injuries, said he planned to meet a juvenile male in the alleyway to purchase an item. Once Kelly parked and exited his vehicle, he said, five individuals dressed in black approached him and assaulted him.

