Grand Island man placed on probation for setting wife's leg on fire

A Grand Island man who poured alcohol on his wife’s leg and set it on fire was sentenced to 42 months probation Tuesday in Hall County District Court.

District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Giannini Cervantes for felony second-degree domestic assault, first offense. As part of the penalty, he will pay a probation fee of $1,050. He also will pay $210 for 42 months of chemical testing.

Dismissed were three other charges: use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two charges of third-degree domestic assault, first offense.

Cervantes, 39, was arrested on May 15. Theresa Cervantes told the Grand Island Police that she was the victim of domestic assault about three weeks earlier. She had multiple bruises on her face, a bloody nose and a deep laceration on her lip, which Theresa Cervantes said were inflicted by her husband.

In addition to setting her leg on fire, she told GIPD that Cervantes stabbed her in the leg with a knife and punched her in the face, which caused disfigurement of her nose and lip.