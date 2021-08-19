Grand Island man sentenced for distributing meth

Jamie Monie, a 50-year-old Grand Island man, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to six years and four months in federal prison for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

Monie was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following his prison term, he will serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In March 2020, a confidential informant purchased methamphetamine from Monie in a Walmart parking lot in Grand Island. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab, where it was confirmed to be at least 13 grams of pure methamphetamine. Monie was arrested in November 2020. Upon search of his person and vehicle, officers found additional methamphetamine, paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.