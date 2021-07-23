Grand Island man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

OMAHA — John Wizinsky, a 57-year-old Grand Island man, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Wizinsky to 262 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin an eight-year term of supervised release.

On Oct. 10, 2019, a confidential informant purchased 52 grams of actual methamphetamine from Wizinsky at a convenience store in Grand Island. On Sept. 28, 2020, he was arrested on his federal warrant, and he had another 25 grams of actual methamphetamine in his rear pocket.

With those two transactions, Wizinsky was responsible for 77 grams of actual methamphetamine and was found to be a career offender for having two prior felony convictions for controlled substance offenses.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.