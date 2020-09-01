Grand Island Police break off pursuit twice after driver pulls away from traffic stops

After a suspect refused to be pulled over on traffic stops and accelerated at a high rate of speed twice Monday night, Grand Island police discontinued each pursuit, confident that he would be apprehended later.

Police say that Jose Martinez, who was driving a black Chevy Equinox, will be charged with flight to avoid arrest when he is arrested.

Police observed the vehicle at 11:12 p.m. heading west on Charles Street at the intersection with Broadwell Avenue. Police identified the driver as Martinez, 33, of Grand Island.

The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Charles Street. The driver failed to signal as he turned south onto Grant Street, according to the police media report. Police initiated a traffic stop on Louise Street, in between Arthur and Blaine streets. The car failed to stop at a stop sign at Louise and Blaine streets and turned south onto Blaine, accelerating at a high rate of speed. At that point, police terminated the pursuit.