Grand Island Police break off pursuit twice after driver pulls away from traffic stops

After a suspect refused to be pulled over on traffic stops and accelerated at a high rate of speed twice Monday night, Grand Island police discontinued each pursuit, confident that he would be apprehended later.
Police say that Jose Martinez, who was driving a black Chevy Equinox, will be charged with flight to avoid arrest when he is arrested.
Police observed the vehicle at 11:12 p.m. heading west on Charles Street at the intersection with Broadwell Avenue. Police identified the driver as Martinez, 33, of Grand Island.
The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Charles Street. The driver failed to signal as he turned south onto Grant Street, according to the police media report. Police initiated a traffic stop on Louise Street, in between Arthur and Blaine streets. The car failed to stop at a stop sign at Louise and Blaine streets and turned south onto Blaine, accelerating at a high rate of speed. At that point, police terminated the pursuit.
At 11:45 p.m., officers observed the Equinox parked in the alley behind 1303 E. Seventh St. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the area of East Seventh and Superior streets. The vehicle did not stop and accelerated west on Seventh Street at a high rate of speed, which was visually estimated to be in excess of 50 mph. The traffic stop was discontinued.
Police say Martinez is the registered owner of the vehicle.
He is being referred for flight to avoid arrest, a stop sign violation and failure to signal.
It is the department’s policy to break off pursuits within the city when suspects reach a high speed, “particularly if we know who he is, and in Jose’s case, this is not his first go-round with this type of behavior,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.
“We know who he is. We think we know where to find him. It’s just a matter of getting those two things put together at the right place at the right time. He won’t go far,” Duering said.
Not long ago, Martinez was arrested for flight to avoid arrest “in very similar circumstances,” he said.
