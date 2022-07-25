Grand Island Public Schools, teacher's union trial moved

The trial date for the labor dispute between Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools has been moved to August.

The trial was first scheduled for July 21. Following a prehearing conference July 19 between the Nebraska Commission on Industrial Relations, GIEA legal counsel Nick Welding and GIPS legal counsel, the date was moved.

According to GIEA President Michelle Carter, the delay is because more time is needed for both or either parties to gather additional documentation.

On Jan. 21, GIEA filed a petition with CIR alleging the union bargaining unit members were paid inconsistently with GIEA-GIPS Negotiated Agreement, violating the Industrial Relations Act.

The teacher’s union’s contention is that GIPS hired teachers to fill open positions who are not technically substitute teachers. The “long-term substitutes” in question were being paid as subs, when they should have been paid as full-time employees.

At GIPS, substitute teachers can make, at most, $200 a day plus possible incentives, according to the district’s website.

Contract teachers could make $250 to $300 a day, plus benefits, Carter told the Independent in January.

In a press release, GIEA said their contention is that the misclassification “violates the integrity of the collective bargaining process and is a practice prohibited by state law.”

On March 28, the school district made a motion to dismiss the case. The CIR denied GIPS’s motion.

Ashlea R. Whitney, NCIR Legal Counsel, told the Independent soon after that GIPS’s attempt to dismiss was essentially saying: “The petition (by GIEA) is insufficient in some way. There’s not enough here for (NCIR) to hear the case.”

Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations, a state agency designed to resolve public sector labor controversies. The five-person commission has jurisdiction over state and local government employees, including public school teachers and public utilities employees.