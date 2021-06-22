Grand Island teen threatens stepfather with rebar, knife

A 16-year-old Grand Island male was arrested Sunday night after he threatened to assault his stepfather with a long pole of rebar after his parents located marijuana in his room.
During the course of the argument, the teen brandished a knife and “aggressively charged at his stepfather while threatening to kill him,” according to the Grand Island Police Department media report.
He was cited for two counts of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of marijuana.
