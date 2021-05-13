Grand Island woman allegedly returns after burglary, threatens to assault homeowner

Grand Island Police say Cindy Mejia unlawfully entered a residence Tuesday evening, threatened to assault the homeowner and destroyed property worth $4,000.

The mobile home located at 1414 St. Paul Road is the residence of Wendy Anzora-Belloso. Mejia’s father is married to Anzora-Belloso’s mother, but Mejia has never lived at the residence and has no permission to be in it, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police investigators say that they found that Mejia entered the home in a forcible manner through a locked door, took possession of property and removed property belonging to the owner of the residence.

At some point, Mejia left the residence.

After the homeowner returned, she found approximately $4,000 of her property inside the home had been destroyed. With the homeowner and two children inside, Mejia returned to the home and asked the homeowner and a child to leave with her. After the child and the homeowner refused to leave with Mejia or help her escape the scene, Mejia “threatened to assault the homeowner while standing in a fighter’s stance,” according to the police media report.

Her actions left two children in fear and in a vulnerable mental state, based on the media report.