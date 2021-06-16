Grand Island woman arrested for unleashing fury on estranged husband

A Grand Island woman allegedly went on a rampage against her soon-to-be ex-husband Saturday, damaging his TV, wrecking his pickup and taking his dog.

Daymara Destrades-Concepcion, 30, was arrested early Saturday for burglary and two counts of criminal mischief totaling $3,500 or more.

Darick Villarrela-Leyva, 29, told police that Destrades-Concepcion, his soon-to-be ex-wife, entered his home at 311 Hall St. without his permission to damage his TV, mirror and drinking tumbler, then took his dog.

The woman eventually located Villarrela-Leyva and “intentionally wrecked her vehicle into his pickup, causing damage,” according to the Grand Island Police Department’s Monday media report. That damage was done at 407 S. Locust St.

Officers tracked Destrades-Concepcion down at her residence at 588 S. Stuhr Road. The dog was recovered.