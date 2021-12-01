Grand Island woman fined for damaging soon-to-be ex-husband's property

Daymara Destrades-Concepcion of Grand Island, who damaged the belongings of her soon-to-be ex-husband in June, was fined $300 in Hall County Court Nov. 8.

Judge Arthur Wetzel fined Destrades-Concepcion $200 for criminal mischief totaling $1,500 to $4,999 and $100 for criminal mischief totaling up to $500. Both offenses are misdemeanors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An earlier charge of burglary, which is a Class IIA felony, was dismissed.

Darick Villarrela-Leyva, 29, told the Grand Island Police Department that Destrades-Concepcion entered his home June 12 without his permission to damage his TV, mirror and drinking tumbler, then took his dog.

The woman, 30 at the time, eventually located Villarrela-Leyva and “intentionally wrecked her vehicle into his pickup, causing damage,” according to GIPD. The dog was recovered.