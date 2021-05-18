 Skip to main content
Grand Island woman loses at least $30,000 in online scam
Grand Island woman loses at least $30,000 in online scam

During the past five years, a Grand Island woman lost at least $30,000 in an online relationship that she believed was legitimate.

The woman may have lost as much as $50,000.

“Given the time frame, we’re having a little bit of a hard time trying to figure that out,” Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said of the money amount.

The woman communicated with the man in a gaming app through Facebook that allows chatting, Duering said.

The scammer told her he was working on an oil rig. He didn’t have access to his bank account, so he needed a loan.

The scam was similar to a recent case in which the criminal claimed to be working at a remote logging operation.

“Where it happens may change, but what happens seems to be pretty consistent,” Duering said.

